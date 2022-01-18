Advertisement

Kearney man jailed, fined for Motor Vehicle Homicide

A Kearney man was sentenced to jail for Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a fatal...
A Kearney man was sentenced to jail for Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a fatal accident in March 2021.(Kearney Police Department)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge sentenced a Kearney man to jail in connection with a Kearney traffic death last March.

John Paul, 44, was convicted of misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Homicide. He has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and two years probation. He’s also been ordered to submit to random drug and alcohol tests,

A Kearney police department press release issued at the time said that Paul was driving a pickup which struck and killed Veronica Powell, 59, in the 900 block of East 44th street near Harvey Park on March 27, 2021. Powell was dead at the scene. Eleanor Powell, 19, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

