Limited hospital capacity leaves patients waiting for surgeries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations are limiting access to healthcare of all kinds, from visits to urgent care which are now appointment only, to the ability to transfer to hospitals better equipped for critical care, to elective surgeries.

Over two years of fighting COVID-19, elective surgeries have been paused on and off. Doctors and patients alike tell 10/11 NOW, they’re growing tired of this practice, that was unheard of prior to the pandemic.

Right now, Bryan Health is postponing classes of surgeries that can be postponed between four to 12 weeks without adverse affects to the patient.

“Imagine a cancer patient who has a vascular disease, mild leg pain and in need of a bypass,” Dr. John Trapp, Chief Medical Officer for Bryan Health said. “If it required an overnight stay today we would defer that surgery. The challenge is we’ve been saying that since August.”

Between March 2020 and September 2021, Bryan Health postponed 1,200 procedures and sent many more out to out-patient surgical centers. In just the last three and a half months, the hospital system has cut in-patient surgical stays by 10-15% to make room for other patients.

“When we have basically no hospital capacity already, no additional beds and patients waiting for transfers that need care, bringing in patients that don’t need to be in the hospital for a surgery that could be delayed, that would take a bed for one to five days, not doing those surgeries, that’s how we gain beds,” Dr. Trapp said.

But delaying surgeries isn’t without consequence.

10/11 NOW talked with a Lincoln patient who is currently waiting on a tumor in her uterus to be removed. She wanted to remain anonymous to protect her health information, but she told 10/11 the tumor was discovered in June 2021 and the surgery to remove it keeps getting postponed.

“I feel like I’m in between a rock and a hard place,” the patient told 10/11 NOW. “I’m a single mom of two kids and it’s a scary thing. I’m all alone and it feels like it’s not being taken seriously.”

She told 10/11 NOW scans show the tumor is malignant and growing. The fear has weighed significantly on her mental health.

“You don’t want to bother them (the doctors) because you know they’re so busy, but at the same time it’s like I’m a patient too,” she said.

Dr. Trapp said it’s not an easy choice for doctors to make.

“It’s frustrating to the patient, it’s frustrating for the provider,” Dr. Trapp said. “As this goes on some cases get more difficult and more gut wrenching to make the decision to decide to do surgeries sooner or later. Those are really challenging decisions to weigh the value of getting a surgery done now or providing a bed.”

Dr. Trapp said there are also physical impacts.

“These patients may do well for a period of time but if pain increases, if there’s a new problem or a wound develops, the patient made need surgery more urgently,” Dr. Trapp said. “Delays can require more intensive care, longer hospitalizations and sometimes adverse outcomes we couldn’t anticipate.”

Bryan Health said emergency room visits are up because providers are trying to manage patient symptoms without surgeries.

Dr. Trapp said there’s no easy solution for these problems.

“We need to get open beds so we can have patients in the hospital to get necessary procedures done,” he said. “We also need workforce, nurses, technicians to be available.”

Until then, patients have to wait for surgeries that don’t feel “elective” to them.

“It’s terrifying,” the patient 10/11 NOW spoke to said. “You have to put your faith in God and take it one day at a time.”

