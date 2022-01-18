Advertisement

LPD: Teen hits car, causes collision with nearby restaurant, then speeds away

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a 16-year-old driver hit a car which then caused a collision with a nearby restaurant.

LPD said on Sunday, around 9:15 a.m., a black Nissan Maxima was driving north on 10th Street approaching New Hampshire Street at a high rate of speed.

Police said a silver Nissan Kicks was stopped facing west on New Hampshire Street at 10th Street.

According to police, the 70-year-old driver of the silver Nissan looked both ways on 10th Street, then proceeded into the intersection, where it was hit by the black Nissan.

The crash sent both cars north and the black Nissan ultimately hit a sign then collided with Neveria Arcoiris, a Mexican restaurant and ice cream shop, on N. 10th Street.

LPD said these collisions totaled an estimated $5,100 to the sign and building.

Two occupants of the black Nissan ran the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

LPD said the driver of the silver Nissan was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation, officers said they were able to determine a 16-year-old boy was the driver.

On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., the driver was referred and released for leaving the scene of an injury accident.

