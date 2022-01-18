LSO: Deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Friday around 9:30 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 397.

LSO said the white Toyota Tundra with Oregon plates was stopped for traffic violations and a K9 officer searched the truck where 214 pounds of marijuana was found.

Sheriff Wagner said the marijuana was in sealed bags each weighing roughly one pound.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Jack Cox, was arrested and is facing possession of marijuana with intent to deliver charges. Cox is from Oregon but has a Montana driver’s license.

