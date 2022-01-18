Much Colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hope you had a chance to enjoy the 50s and 60s that we had for high temperatures in the area Tuesday afternoon because it will could be a while before that happens again. It will be much colder and breezy Wednesday. The below average temperatures stick around for Thursday before it starts warming up again Friday.

Arctic air will move into the area Wednesday and lead to temperatures about 40 degrees colder Wednesday afternoon versus Tuesday afternoon. The morning looks to be mostly cloudy, then clouds should decrease a bit in the afternoon so it becomes partly cloudy. After morning low temperatures in the single digits and teens, daytime high temperatures in the afternoon should be in the mid teens to low 20s. It is going to be breezy with north winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. That will put morning wind chills as low as -15 to 10 with afternoon wind chills around -5 to 15. There is a chance of flurries and light snow showers in the western third of Nebraska. If the snow happens, a dusting to 1″ of accumulation is possible.

Wednesday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills (KOLN)

Wednesday Daytime High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Afternoon Wind Chills (KOLN)

It will remain cold across much of Nebraska Thursday. Highs should range from the mid teens to around 20 in Eastern Nebraska to the mid to upper 30s in the panhandle. It should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as breezy with northeast winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A warming trend is expected Friday through Monday with temperatures getting back to and above average for this time of the year. We look to be in a northwest flow aloft and there could be some upper level disturbances moving through the area from time-to-time during that period. At this time, there is a small chance of snow Friday and a small chance of rain and snow Monday. Both of those days could be breezy too. The forecast may change so stay tuned.

The next few days will be much colder. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.