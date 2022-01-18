Advertisement

Nebraska men’s basketball honors Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With their basketball game against Indiana on a day that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nebraska Athletics said they want to use their platform to impact Husker fans by remembering his dream.

It was a time to pause and a moment to reflect.

“We were certainly unified in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King today,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team joined Indiana on Monday evening during their game, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Both teams wore T-shirts that said DREAM on them while warming up.

“For our players, it’s an honor to be able to go out there and play on this day and honor a great man,” said Fred Hoiberg, coach of Nebraska men’s basketball.

In addition to the matching warmups, they shared special graphics and quotes of Dr. King throughout the game.

“He was just an amazing individual, who had a vision of our country and how great our country could be if it lived up to its promise that all of us are created equal,” Dr. Chatters said. “And can live together and be judged by the content of our character, rather than the color of our skin.”

The athletics department said it’s important to pause and think about Dr. King’s legacy.

“I want them to walk away from here feeling inspired and motivated to continue the hard work that we have ahead of us,” Dr. Chatters said.

The department is hosting a diversity and inclusion summit for student athletes and staff at the end of January to discuss the importance of unity, showing their dedication to Dr. King’s dream.

