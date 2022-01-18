NReport Podcast: Huskers land another QB and coaching breakdown

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Jan. 18: Huskers land another QB and coaching breakdown

Bill Schammert and Kevin Sjuts discuss the Chubba Purdy commitment and Part 1 of breaking down Nebraska’s 5 new assistant hires. Hear from Mickey Joseph and Mark Whipple.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.