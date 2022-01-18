Advertisement

OSHA interviewing JBS plant workers, management following workplace death

An OSHA investigation is underway into a Jan. 14 death at the JBS plant in Grand Island
An OSHA investigation is underway into a Jan. 14 death at the JBS plant in Grand Island(OSHA)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An OSHA spokesperson Tuesday confirmed that the agency’s investigation into a death at a Grand Island meatpacking plant is in progress.

Scott Allen said Tuesday afternoon that OSHA investigators have begun interviewing plant workers and management at the JBS Swift plant in Grand Island.

Esteban Mantilla, 48, Grand Island, was killed in an accident last Friday afternoon.

Grand Island police Tuesday confirmed that they considered Mantilla’s death an accident, but not a crime.

Allen said OSHA has up to six months to complete the investigation, but could finish before then.

Local4 will continue to follow developments in this story.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska

Latest News

A new trend: Schools cancelling classes to combat illness and staffing shortages
Rep. Fortenberry says he has moderate case of COVID
Hastings Public Schools
HPS cancels classes on Monday
A Kearney man was sentenced to jail for Motor Vehicle Homicide in connection with a fatal...
Kearney man jailed, fined for Motor Vehicle Homicide