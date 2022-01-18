OSHA interviewing JBS plant workers, management following workplace death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An OSHA spokesperson Tuesday confirmed that the agency’s investigation into a death at a Grand Island meatpacking plant is in progress.

Scott Allen said Tuesday afternoon that OSHA investigators have begun interviewing plant workers and management at the JBS Swift plant in Grand Island.

Esteban Mantilla, 48, Grand Island, was killed in an accident last Friday afternoon.

Grand Island police Tuesday confirmed that they considered Mantilla’s death an accident, but not a crime.

Allen said OSHA has up to six months to complete the investigation, but could finish before then.

Local4 will continue to follow developments in this story.

