Wieskamp retiring as LPS director of athletics and activities

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities Kathi Wieskamp is retiring after 33 years with LPS as a teacher, coach, school athletic director and, since 2013, district-wide athletics and activities director.

Prior to her current position, Wieskamp was athletic director at Lincoln Southeast High School for three years. Before that, she served as assistant athletic director, athletic academic program coordinator and attendance coordinator at Lincoln North Star High School. She also taught physical education and coached the varsity volleyball team at Southeast.

“I truly love the work I have been a part of in both LPS and with the NSAA over the past 33 years. Regardless of the position I have held, my goal has always been to work hard, impact others positively and serve the people I work with and work for,” Wieskamp said. “It’s the people I will definitely miss the most. While my career in education has been incredible and life changing, I am now looking forward to the next chapter in my life and what new opportunities may exist, along with a schedule that is a little slower pace.”

Associate Superintendent for General Administration and Governmental Relations John Neal said Wieskamp leaves a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

“She has had a profoundly positive impact on athletics and activities in Lincoln, in Nebraska and nationally,” Neal said.

Wieskamp’s final day with LPS will be June 30. A search for her replacement will begin soon.

