The Arctic intrusion has arrived

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be much colder on Wednesday with a gusty north wind and a few morning flurries. Below average temperatures will continue at least through Friday.

Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold Wednesday morning. Wind chill values in the Lincoln area will be from around zero to 8 below. Scattered flurries will also be possible through mid morning. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and cold. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to around 20 with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

Much colder and blustery this morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and very cold Wednesday night with lows around 1 degree below zero for Lincoln. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Early Thursday morning temperatures will start off below zero in many locations. (1011 Weather)

More sunshine is expected on Thursday and it will not be as windy, but still on the cold side. Highs will be in the upper teens with a Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chilly temperatures will continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Moderating temperatures expected Friday through the weekend and mainly dry. Mild on Monday but turning much colder again on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warming up heading into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.