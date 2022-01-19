Advertisement

The Arctic intrusion has arrived

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be much colder on Wednesday with a gusty north wind and a few morning flurries. Below average temperatures will continue at least through Friday.

Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold Wednesday morning. Wind chill values in the Lincoln area will be from around zero to 8 below. Scattered flurries will also be possible through mid morning. Decreasing clouds this afternoon and cold. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to around 20 with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

Much colder and blustery this morning.
Mostly clear and very cold Wednesday night with lows around 1 degree below zero for Lincoln. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Early Thursday morning temperatures will start off below zero in many locations.
More sunshine is expected on Thursday and it will not be as windy, but still on the cold side. Highs will be in the upper teens with a Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chilly temperatures will continue on Thursday.
Moderating temperatures expected Friday through the weekend and mainly dry. Mild on Monday but turning much colder again on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warming up heading into the weekend.
