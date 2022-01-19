Capital Humane Society receives over $19,000 through Betty White Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week one of America’s favorites, Betty White, would have turned 100-years-old and to celebrate her legacy people from around the country came together to support her love for animals.

It started with a challenge from White’s many fans, where shelters across the country ask for donations in her honor. Using #BettyWhiteChallenge, the Capital Humane Society joined the trend and asked for help from the Lincoln community.

They say the support they received was beyond any expectation. As of January 19, 2022, just two days after what would have been White’s 100th birthday, the shelter had received nearly 600 donations, totaling $19,200.

“It’s just truly mind blowing,” Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said, “It’s also so amazing that the public felt that they wanted to support Betty White, but also support local shelters including Capital Humane Society. We’re just extremely grateful for people thinking of us and choosing to make their donation to us.”

Madcharo said these donations will make a significant impact right now, because the shelter normally see less contributions in the month of January. He said this money will not only support their animals, but make a lasting impact at the Capital Humane Society.

“It’ll help get animals prepared for the adoption program, provide vaccinations, microchips, help with purchasing supplies for surgeries and heart worm testing for dogs. All of those things to make animals ready for the adoption program, these funds will help get animals out here to the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center and into new homes,” Madcharo said.

Capital Humane Society staff said every donation, no matter the amount will make a difference, for reference, they said the microchips they provide pets is only $10.

The Capital Humane Society saw the most donations on Monday, January 17, what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, but they’re still seeing contributions trickle in. Once the final count is complete, they said they wouldn’t be surprised if donations are upward of $20,000.

