Charges against two suspects in Kearney murder

Two people were charged in connection with a Sunday night murder in Kearney(Storyblocks.com)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police are looking for two suspects charged in connection with a Sunday night murder.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both from Kearney.

Morris and Chamberlin are both charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound.

Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, Lexington died of gunshot wounds suffered in the Sunday incident.. A second victim, Joseph L. Garcia, 29, Lexington was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital for a gun shot wound.

Kearney police were called to the scene of the murder just after 8:30 Sunday night. They said multiple witnesses heard several gun shots fired and saw one person possibly struck. Witnesses observed other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car, departing the area. Officers arrived and located evidence consistent with a shooting.

Police say the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd street just southeast of the UNK campus. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Earlier this week, Kearney Police said they were investigating this incident as a Homicide, although neither Morris nor Chamberlin have been charged with murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

