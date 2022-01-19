LPD: Man arrested for DUI, driving car without tire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for DUI who was driving a car without a tire.

On Tuesday, just before 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 9th and Van Dorn Streets after witnesses reported seeing a Ford Ranger driving in the area on bare rims.

LPD said officers saw a vehicle matching that description at 9th Street and South Streets and they tried initiating a traffic stop.

According to police, the officer saw the 35-year-old driver make several traffic violations as he drove south on 9th Street, so the officer turned on his overhead lights to stop the vehicle.

Police said the man continued driving without stopping and the officer followed.

LPD said the man was stopped near 13th and Hudson Streets where the driver was ordered out of the vehicle but resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody.

After a brief struggle, officers said they were able to place the man into handcuffs.

According to police, inside the Ford Ranger, officers found two open bottles of liquor and the man showed signs of intoxication, so the officers initiated a DUI investigation.

Police said the man’s BAC was 0.107, the legal limit is 0.08.

The man was arrested and is facing operating a vehicle to avoid arrest charges, DUI 1st Offense, possessing an open alcohol container, violating a traffic signal and resisting arrest charges.

