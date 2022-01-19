Advertisement

Nebraska vs Rutgers WBB game Thursday postponed

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball game with Rutgers originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program. 

Per the amended Big Ten Conference 2021-22 Forfeiture Guidelines, this game will be postponed and the Conference office will coordinate the rescheduling process.   If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Tickets previously purchased would be refunded to ticket holders after the conclusion of the season.

