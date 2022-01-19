Nomi Health closing outdoor testing sites due to cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the extreme cold weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, Nomi Health is closing its Gateway Mall testing location in Lincoln along with Grand Island and Omaha testing sites.

The sites in Council Bluffs and Scottsbluff will remain open because they are both indoor sites.

Those who had scheduled appointments for Wednesday and Thursday will be notified via email.

Other testing options include:

Bryan Health: All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting All rapid COVID-19 testing will be done at Bryan’s NorthPointe Urgent Care location at 5901 N. 27th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanhealth.org/covid-testing . PCR testing continues to be available at Bryan’s two other urgent care locations – Lifepointe, 7501 S. 27th St. and Southeast, 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting bryanurgentcare.org

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

LLCHD/TotalWellness: Drive-thru testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1918 “O” St. Appointments are required. Visit Drive-thru testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1918 “O” St. Appointments are required. Visit totalwellnesshealth.com/lincoln to schedule an appointment.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

