Thursday Forecast: Catching A “Cold”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Arctic air has returned to the Central Plains and is expected to linger across the region into the end of the week.

After a nice run of unseasonably mild temperatures Sunday-Monday-Tuesday...much colder readings have spread across the region today.

Lows tonight are expected to fall into the 0° to -10° range across Nebraska...with the coldest numbers across the north...

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

...and a bit of a north breeze will mean “feels like” temperatures of -8° to -18° will be possible late tonight and into early Thursday morning.

Thursday AM "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday...but temperatures will once again struggle to warm-up...with highs mainly in the teens and 20s. Western Nebraska may make it back into the 30s by afternoon.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday night temperatures will still be “arctic” in nature...with lows from near 0° to around 10° in most locations.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday morning wind chills will once again drop below zero for much of central and eastern Nebraska.

Friday AM "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Clouds will increase on Friday as a minor weather system in the northwest flow aloft will bring parts of Nebraska a small chance for some light precipitation...with temperatures expected to moderate a bit back into the 30s and 40s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The weekend looks mainly dry...with temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s Saturday...then warming back into the 40s and 50s for Sunday. Another cold front slides across the region late-Monday and into Tuesday, bringing a small chance for some additional precipitation and our next cool down.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

