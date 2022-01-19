Trails and Rails Museum: West wing complete

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Staff members at the Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney are excited about the fact that the west wing of the Family History Center is finished and ready for use.

We caught up with Community Engagement Director Broc Anderson to talk about it. “We’ve added the west wing,” Anderson said. “So where we are now is an additional 4,000 square feet for some awesome programs that we haven’t even imagined yet. We can start getting in exhibits, traveling exhibits from the Smithsonian or the state historical society, and it’s a great spot to hold fundraisers. There are so many things that this new space does for us.” The completion of the Family History Center has been a dream in the making for the last 30 years.

The Family History Center building is just a portion of what you can see at the museum complex. “Most of the time people want to take a look at our big locomotive or the train depot on 11th Street,” Anderson said. “But we actually have a village outside, too. We have a blacksmith shop, we have the Freighters’ Hotel, and we have a 1900 church. When people come here they take a tour with us. It’s about an hour or so, and they get a chance to experience the history of those buildings, and the history of Buffalo County.”

After touring the village, you can go back inside the Family History Center for more exhibits. “When we built the first phase of the center, we kept in mind a huge Kearney Opera House curtain. The curtain hung in a five-story opera house in downtown Kearney. It no longer exists. It was torn down in 1955.” The opera house curtain features some unique advertisements on it. Also in the building, you will find marriage records, family history files, and old Kearney Hub newspapers. There are even more opera house curtains on display. “We added five more,” Anderson said. “We’ve got three from schoolhouses, one from Ravenna, one from the World Theater.”

The Trails and Rails Museum is also known for its annual “Christmas Tree Walk”. “We had our 34th annual Christmas Tree Walk this past December,” Anderson said. “The tradition is about as old as the idea for this Family History Center.”

There is much to see and do at the Trails and Rails Museum and Family History Center. For more information, go to bchs.us.

