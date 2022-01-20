Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has Two More Deaths from COVID-19
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested for DUI, driving car without tire
Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man

Latest News

BNSF railroad looking to block 17,000 workers from striking
Nomi Health Closes Testing Site for Two More Days
Nomi Health testing site closing Wednesday and Thursday causes frustration
Nomi Health Testing Site Closing Today and Tomorrow
Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a...
Student dies after 2 shoot into school van at dismissal time