Firefighters share survival tips & ways to stay safe on ice this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To start 2022, the weather has brought us very cold temperatures, followed by more drastic mild stretches. This causes concern and increases the risk on frozen ponds and lakes.

As a general rule, Hickman Fire & Rescue said ice should be at least 4-inches thick when you’re stepping on it and you need to be sure someone knows where you’re going, before you head on to ice.

Firefighters said it’s also important to always where a life jacket, which will help prevent drowning.

“Ice that is not clear often times is more porous and doesn’t have nearly the weight support that you would have with clear fresh clean ice,” Assistant Fire Chief for Hickman Fire & Rescue, Art Robertson said, “You want to check it with an ice chisel or a spud bar as you’re walking each step, kind of sound the ice in front of you.”

According to the US Swim School Association, there are roughly 8,000 deaths every year from drowning after falling through ice.

If you see or hear ice cracking, first responders said you should spread your weight out and keep your feet apart to keep the ice from breaking more.

If you fall through, stay calm and keep all clothes on, the clothes will not drag you down, but will keep you warm. Turn into the water from the direction you came from and roll away from the weak ice. As always, when you get out of the water remove all wet clothes and warm up as quick as possible.

“If there’s a tree sticking through or dock supports or anything of that nature, typically the sun will heat those so the ice will be thinner in the vicinity,” Robertson said.

So far this winter Hickman Fire & Rescue has not responded to someone falling through the ice, but most of their ice rescues come in January and February.

Firefighters said the most common rescue is when a pet falls through ice. If the ice is too thin for your pet, it’s certainly too thin for you. If this happens, first responders advice instead of running after them, you should call 911 as soon as you can.

