Friday Forecast: Seasonal finish to the work week; warmer weather for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some bitterly cold weather on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will rebound as we head into Friday and the weekend. The extended forecast through continues to offer us more up and down temperatures over the next week with perhaps a small chance for some moisture as we head towards early next week.

Tonight and into the day on Friday, skies are expected to remain mainly clear. With the clear skies and light winds, overnight temperatures will be bitterly cold once again, falling into the single digits for most of 10/11 Country. We should start Friday with mostly clear skies, but clouds will increase through the day from west to east, with skies becoming mostly cloudy into Friday evening. A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to parts of western and northern Nebraska into Friday afternoon, but any accumulations should stay under 1″. Outside of a few flurries, no snow is expected for Lincoln or southeastern Nebraska. Winds will be breezy on Friday with southerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH eventually turning to the southwest into Friday evening.

Clouds will increase through the day on Friday with some light snow possible across the western half of the state. (KOLN)

As mentioned, look for another cold night tonight with lows in the single digits for most of the area. Factoring in some stronger winds by sunrise on Friday and wind chills will drop below zero for most of the state. Make sure you’re bundled up if you’re out early on Friday!

Bitterly cold conditions are expected into early Friday morning. (KOLN)

Wind chills by early Friday morning will range between -5° and -15° for most of the area. (KOLN)

We should finally climb out of the freezer by Friday afternoon thanks to the southerly winds bringing some warmer air into the region. Air temperatures should range anywhere from the mid 20s in extreme eastern Nebraska to the upper 30s to low 40s across parts of western Nebraska. Wind chills though with the breezy south winds will be in the teens, 20s, and low 30s across the state by the afternoon.

Temperatures should be a bit warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 30s to low 40s for most. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Friday afternoon will range from the low teens to the low 30s. (KOLN)

Sunshine and warmer weather is expected as we head into the weekend as temperatures jump back above average across the state. Look for highs in the low to mid 40s for most on Saturday with temperatures reaching into the 50s for western Nebraska by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer by Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Look for highs back in the 40s and 50s by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures will peak on Monday before another cold front drives temperatures back down. Like most of this month though, the cold spell will be short lived with temperatures falling to the teens and low 20s on Tuesday but rebounding back to the 40s by next Thursday. Chances for rain or snow continue to be pretty limited, but we’ll include a small chance for precipitation on Monday as the cold front swings through the state. No meaningful rain or snow looks to impact the state over the next week.

Up and down temperatures with generally dry weather are expected over the next week. (KOLN)

