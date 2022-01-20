Advertisement

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman pursuing NIL deals for foster care system

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is known for making plays on the field. Now, with the help of a local restaurant he’s trying to make an impact off the field.

“I’m looking to be the first high schooler in Nebraska to have an NIL contract,” Malachi Coleman said.

The high school junior doesn’t want the money for himself. He plans to give it to the foster care system. A system he’s all too familiar with.

“Growing up my parents weren’t really around. My dad died when I was young, and my mom was a drug addict,” Coleman said. “It was mostly me and my sister and we were homeless for 3-4 years. My mom dropped us off at a strangers house she said she’d be back and that was the last time I ever saw her... I ended up in Lincoln in the foster care system the next day.”

Malachi and his sister were adopted together. Malachi was nine years old at the time. He’s now 16, a four star recruit and has seven college football offers.

Pretty soon with the help of Muchachos he could have a burrito named after him while helping kids in the process.

“Having a conversation with Malachi.. I have to catch myself being brought to tears by his story and his heart and what he wants to do,” Nick Maestas, Muchachos Owner said.

“I know how some of those kids feel and how helpless they are,” Coleman said. “I want to be able to tell them and show them that no matter your circumstances you can make a difference.”

