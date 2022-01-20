Lincoln Southwest tops Lincoln Southeast in Takedowns for the Troops dual

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln Southeast on the mats tonight 54-16. It was also the annual Takedowns for the Troops wrestling night.

The athletes compete for more than just pins and points. All funds raised throughout the night benefit Lincoln’s Disabled American Veterans. LSW has raised thousands of dollars in the past during this event.

The Silver Hawks have hosted it since 2013, but couldn’t have it last year making Wednesday night even more special.

“We feel like we owe it to our community to try and do something for them... that’s why we do the event,” Aaron Finnley, Lincoln Southwest’s Wrestling Head Coach said.

This was LSW’s 250th program win.

