LPD searching for stolen car from apartment building in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said investigators are searching for a stolen car in northeast Lincoln that had a pistol inside.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man started his red Toyota Rav4 to let it warm up in the parking lot of an apartment building off 84th Street and Lexington Ave.

LPD said the victim left the vehicle unlocked and running. Police said when he returned minutes later, the vehicle was gone.

Police said the victim had a 9mm pistol inside the stolen vehicle.

Officers processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

