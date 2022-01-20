Advertisement

Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection with a weekend murder.(Kearney Police Department)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police Thursday were still looking for two teenagers they believe are connected to a weekend murder.

Joshua Morris, 18, and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, both from Kearney, are wanted for questioning in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Jared Shinpaugh last Sunday night.

The pair also face charges in connection with the incident. They were both charged this week with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound.

Shinpaugh, 31, Lexington, died of gunshot wounds suffered in the Sunday incident. A second victim, Joseph L. Garcia, 29, Lexington was treated and released at Good Samaritan Hospital for a gun shot wound.

Kearney Police were called to the scene of the murder just after 8:30 Sunday night. They said multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck. Witnesses observed other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car, departing the area. Officers arrived and located evidence consistent with a shooting.

Police say the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd Street just southeast of the UNK campus. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Earlier this week, Kearney Police said they were investigating this incident as a Homicide, although neither Morris nor Chamberlin have been charged with murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested for DUI, driving car without tire
Lincoln has four more deaths from COVID-19
Nebraska vs Rutgers WBB game Thursday postponed
The Lincoln Lancaster COVID Risk Dial remains in the "red" Severe category.
Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Red

Latest News

The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family
Temperatures should be a bit warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 30s to low 40s...
Friday Forecast: Seasonal finish to the work week; warmer weather for the weekend
LPD File Photo
LPD searching for stolen car from apartment building in northeast Lincoln
“Ice that is not clear often times is more porous and doesn’t have nearly the weight support...
Firefighters share survival tips & ways to stay safe on ice this winter