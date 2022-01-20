Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln funeral home says a veteran with no living family has passed away, and they’re hoping the public will help honor his service and legacy.

The funeral for Irvin Joseph Brown, 89, will be held on Monday, January 24.

Brown served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1971. He was stationed overseas for more than 10 years in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. After Irvin was honorably discharged from the service, he worked for the U.S. Postal service for 15 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of the American Legion Post #3.

“As there are no close survivors, we are appealing to any and all veterans, veterans’ clubs and organizations, and our community to attend Irvin’s service to honor an individual who so selflessly served our country.”

The funeral service on Monday begins at 1 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel at 3950 Hohensee Drive. Masks are required to attend.

Full military honors and burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery afterwards.

A livestream of the service will also be available at roperandsons.com/livestream.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.