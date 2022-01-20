Rylee Gray retires from volleyball after one season with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball’s top ranked 2021 recruiting class is now one member short.

Rylee Gray the Elkhorn South graduate announced on social media that she is medically retiring from volleyball. Gray has only been with the Huskers for one season. She redshirted last year and did not play.

Gray says she plans to stay at Nebraska and get her degree.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.