Rylee Gray retires from volleyball after one season with Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball's top ranked 2021 recruiting class is now one member short. Rylee Gray...
Nebraska Volleyball’s top ranked 2021 recruiting class is now one member short. Rylee Gray announced on social media that she is medically retiring from the sport.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball’s top ranked 2021 recruiting class is now one member short.

Rylee Gray the Elkhorn South graduate announced on social media that she is medically retiring from volleyball. Gray has only been with the Huskers for one season. She redshirted last year and did not play.

Gray says she plans to stay at Nebraska and get her degree.

