Sunny and cold for Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bitter cold temperatures Thursday morning and although it won’t be as windy as yesterday, wind chill values will be well below zero. Cold temperatures continue Thursday afternoon. Friday will not be as cold, however, a brisk south wind will make it feel cold and clouds will be on the increase. The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry.
Wind chill values this morning in Lincoln will range from zero to 10 below at times. Mainly sunny Thursday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper teens. West to northwest wind will become light and variable and then shift to a light southeast wind late in the day.
Mostly clear skies Thursday night into Friday morning and cold. Lows around 3 above with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Increasing clouds on Friday, breezy and not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry. Monday will be relatively mild with increasing clouds. Colder temperatures expected on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.