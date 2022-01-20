Sunny and cold for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bitter cold temperatures Thursday morning and although it won’t be as windy as yesterday, wind chill values will be well below zero. Cold temperatures continue Thursday afternoon. Friday will not be as cold, however, a brisk south wind will make it feel cold and clouds will be on the increase. The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry.

Wind chill values this morning in Lincoln will range from zero to 10 below at times. Mainly sunny Thursday with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper teens. West to northwest wind will become light and variable and then shift to a light southeast wind late in the day.

Cold temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Thursday night into Friday morning and cold. Lows around 3 above with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

It won't be as cold Friday morning, but still cold. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds on Friday, breezy and not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Not as cold, but a brisk south wind will make it feel cold throughout the day. (1011 Weather)

The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry. Monday will be relatively mild with increasing clouds. Colder temperatures expected on Tuesday.

Warming temperatures expected over the weekend. (1011 Weather)

