Nebraska State Penitentiary prison report lays out $220 million in problems

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts has declared building a new prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) one of his top priorities, as he told 10/11 NOW, the state pen is in disrepair.

He’s basing this statement off a 300-page engineering report that found NSP needs more than $220 million worth of rebuilds and repairs. Ricketts said the State could build a newer, larger prison for $230 million.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections System released a 300 page engineering report which identified deficiencies in buildings, infrastructure and systems. (KOLN)

The head of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee said the department isn’t ready to pull the trigger on the new-build yet, as they’ve got bigger issues within corrections to address at the same time.

“We need to address not just where we’re at with the brick and mortar, but also overcrowding,” state senator John Stinner said.

Stinner said Nebraska now has the worst prison overcrowding in the country. As a whole, the Nebraska State Corrections System is currently housing 5,322 inmates. That’s 146% of design capacity and 116% of operational capacity. The Nebraska State Penitentiary is the largest of the facilities, with 1,288 inmates. That’s 157% of design capacity and 126% of operational capacity.

Data pulled from the NDCS website shows the system is operating at 141% of design capacity, 116% of operational capacity. (KOLN)

Stinner said the legislature is working with the Criminal Justice Institute to address overcrowding this session.

“If we don’t change anything in sentencing that prison is going to have to be double the size it is today,” Stinner said. “We really need to take a look at the trajectory of folks coming in, how long do people stay. We have to look at what reforms can be put in place, so we can look at overcrowding.”

At the same time, they are diving into prison infrastructure because he said action needs to be taken when it comes to NSP.

Looking at that engineering report, the authors highlight significant problems all across the campus. Nearly every major building is slated for demolition and replacement, even housing units built as recently as 1993.

A 300-page engineering report lists 21 buildings on the Nebraska State Penitentiary Campus that would cost more to repair than they would to rebuild. (KOLN)

10/11 NOW asked Stinner if he believed this report paints an accurate picture of the conditions he’s seen at the prison. He said he didn’t know, but he’d like to call in the engineers and architects to committee hearings to ask those questions.

Breaking down that $220 million price tag to fix NSP, the biggest costs come from the housing units. Primarily, housing units 1-5, which house maximum security inmates. Units 1-4 were built in 1981 and unit 5 was built in 1993. The engineering study said the units are not ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant, there are cracks in walls, the plumbing system is outdated, and water from the showers drains into offices. It said the electrical, lighting and fire detection systems all need replaced. On top of this, the report said the housing configuration is not up to modern standards and there’s not a simple way to make improvements. The report recommends the state tear these buildings down and replace them at a price tag of $96.7 million.

Per engineering report (KOLN)

Housing unit 6, built in 1954, houses medium security inmates. The report said the plumbing is bad, there’s exposed piping, and dangerous staircases without good sightlines. The report recommends a full demolition and rebuild for $40.3 million.

Per engineering report (KOLN)

In total, 21 buildings are slated for demolition and replacement, including the activities center, canteen, education building, mental health building, private venture building, and more.

The report shows all of the NSP utilities need major replacements or rehabilitation. Starting with the water system, the report recommends $2 million of work. The report said there’s been 16 breaks in the domestic cold water system in two years. This includes a break in the fall of 2021 that led to inmates and staff being without running water for several days.

Per engineering report (KOLN)

The report said the sanitary sewer system needs $1.9 million in work because the pipes are 90 years old and filled with debris.

Per engineering report (KOLN)

The report shows the site security system needs about $1.5 million worth of work, including replacing fencing that doesn’t currently meet maximum security standards.

Per engineering report (koln)

This is just the tip of the iceberg as far as the recommendations this report makes. 10/11 NOW reached out to the engineering company, Alvine & Associates, for comment on the report. The company declined.

10/11 NOW asked State Senator Stinner how the prison got into such disrepair.

“When I first started six to seven years ago, I had a report on deferred maintenance worth $70 - $80 million, so there’s been deferred maintenance,” Stinner said. “That’s not the answer at this point we probably need to go and do the things recommended in the report - knock it down and put in new systems, new infrastructure - if we do go that way.”

But Stinner said the appropriations committee is far from making that decision.

“These are big dollars we’re talking about. You have to plan out for 20 years on these projects, so we’re being thoughtful and careful about making this decision and trying to accumulate all the data we can.”

Stinner said once they have data back showing what types of beds and facilities they’ll need, they’ll be better equipped because they’ve been building beds for years and it hasn’t addressed the overcrowding issues. Stinner said 800 beds have been built in his time as senator, which is why this problem comes back to overcrowding.

“We’re sitting on an overcrowding situation that needs to get mitigated as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.

In the meantime, the appropriations committee is setting aside, but not appropriating $175 million for whatever project is decided upon. Another $15 million is going to studying the possibility of a new prison. Right now, they’re looking into a 1,512 bed facility that would sit on 160 acres. NDCS said six sites in Douglas, Lancaster and Dodge counties have been identified, but those are not being released at this time.

