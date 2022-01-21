Advertisement

Bryan Health: Do not go to ER for a COVID test

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health said it has seen an increase in people going to emergency departments to get tested for COVID-19.

“Please remember, do not use emergency department locations to obtain a COVID-19 test if you are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms,” a Bryan Health spokesperson said. “Only utilize emergency department locations if you are experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high fever, chest pain or shortness of breath.”

Bryan Health said if you need to get a COVID-19 test you should go to one of their urgent care locations instead. Appointments are now required at all locations. Go to bryanhealth.org/urgent-care to schedule an appointment.

Bryan Urgent Care - Northwest (27th & Fletcher Ave)

This location only provides COVID-19 rapid testing. An appointment is required.

For rapid testing, individuals must have symptoms that DO NOT include chest pain/discomfort, shortness of breath or a temperature greater than 100.4.

Bryan Urgent Care - Southwest/LifePointe (27th & Pine Lake)

This location provides COVID-19 testing for individuals with symptoms. An appointment is required and all patients will see a provider.

Bryan Urgent Care - Southeast (84th & Pioneers)

This location provides COVID-19 testing for individuals with symptoms. An appointment is required and all patients will see a provider.

