Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of events happening in Lincoln this weekend.

Noyes Art Gallery Third Friday Show

Join Noyes Art Gallery for their Third Friday in January artists’ reception and opening. The Third Friday Show will be featuring art by Aimee Booton, Al Ploen, Kevin Slaby, Diana Pueppke, Connie Haeffner, Sandie Caradori and Heidi Sack.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lloyd Mccarter And The Honky Tonk Revival At The Zoo Bar

You don’t want to miss this Friday Afternoon Club (FAC). Lloyd Mccarter and the Honky Tonk Revival will be taking the stage. What can you expect from this band? A toe-tapping good time. They play country music the way it used to be.

Friday 5 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Nebraska Brass presents Winter Welcome - Online Only

We’ll be playing Something for Everyone! Come hear works such as Calvert’s Suite from the Monteregian Hills, Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons, and Weill’s One Life to Live. It’s an afternoon of exciting pieces you won’t want to miss! Featuring Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone, and Bo Atlas on tuba.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre Presents Umbra

To compete for admittance to a prestigious university photography program, Grayson Miller must develop a high-quality portfolio that demonstrates his promise as an artist. His photos, however, embroil him in an ethical dilemma where he must make difficult choices concerning past loyalties and future ambitions.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Snug-As-A-Bug!

Explore how bugs and other creatures survive the winter under the leaves and inside logs. This family-friendly program starts with a walk outside to search for tracks, and ends inside with an investigation of rotten logs, decomposition and more. At this time, because of COVID restrictions, masks will be required for all participants outside when social distancing cannot be accomplished, and indoors at all times.

Sunday 11 to 12:30 p.m.; $10 per family

More info: HERE

