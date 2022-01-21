Holdrege man to federal prison for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man will spend six years in prison for child pornography.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Reynaldo Gonzalez, age 23, of Holdrege was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Omaha for transportation of child pornography. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Gonzalez to 72 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Gonzalez will begin a five-year term of supervised release. Gonzalez was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Between January and June of 2018, Gonzalez uploaded thirteen videos of child pornography to DropBox. The videos included boys between 6 and 12-years-old. On Feb. 2, 2021, officers obtained Gonzalez’s cell phone and located nineteen images of child pornography. Gonzalez admitted to obtaining child pornography through Kik messenger and DropBox. Officers later located more child pornography on Gonzalez’s DropBox account.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.