HS Basketball Scores - Friday, Jan. 21

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Ogallala VS Alliance

@ Anselmo-Merna: North Central VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Ravenna VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Columbus Scotus VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: Hyannis VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Syracuse VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Nebraska City VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Seward VS Aurora

@ Axtell: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Axtell

@ BRLD: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS BRLD

@ Beatrice: Ralston VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Bellevue East VS Bellevue West

@ Bloomfield: CWC VS Bloomfield

@ Broken Bow: Valentine VS Broken Bow

@ Centura: Gibbon VS Centura

@ Columbus Lakeview: Schuyler VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Creighton: Elkhorn Valley VS Creighton

@ Crofton: Hartington-Newcastle VS Crofton

@ Deshler: Harvard VS Deshler

@ Douglas County West: Arlington VS Douglas County West

@ Elm Creek: Pleasanton VS Elm Creek

@ Fairbury: York VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Pawnee City VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Gering: Chadron VS Gering

@ Goldenrod Conference Tournament: Burwell VS Riverside

@ Grand Island: Columbus VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: O’Neill VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Wayne VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Aquinas Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hi-Line: Loomis VS Hi-Line

@ Johnson-Brock: Friend VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kenesaw: Franklin VS Kenesaw

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Pius X: Kearney VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Norfolk Catholic VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Malcolm: Wilber-Clatonia VS Malcolm

@ Millard North: Millard South VS Millard North

@ Minden: Holdrege VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Southeast, WY VS Mitchell

@ Mullen: Gordon-Rushville VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Weeping Water VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norris: Bennington VS Norris

@ North Platte: McCook VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Omaha Central VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Boone Central VS Ord

@ Overton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Overton

@ Palmyra: Yutan VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Plainview: Wynot VS Plainview

@ Randolph: Stanton VS Randolph

@ Sandy Creek: Blue Hill VS Sandy Creek

@ Sidney: Gothenburg VS Sidney

@ Sterling: Southern VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Santee VS Stuart

@ Summerland: Osmond VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Silver Lake VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Superior

@ Tekamah-Herman: Howells-Dodge VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Tri County: Fillmore Central VS Tri County

@ Wakefield: Tri County Northeast VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Ponca VS Walthill

@ Wausa: Winside VS Wausa

@ West Holt: Elgin Public/Pope John VS West Holt

@ Wood River: Central City VS Wood River

Parkview Christian VS Lawrence-Nelson

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Ogallala VS Alliance

@ Anselmo-Merna: North Central VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Ravenna VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Columbus Scotus VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: Hyannis VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Syracuse VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Nebraska City VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Seward VS Aurora

@ Axtell: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Axtell

@ BRLD: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS BRLD

@ Beatrice: Ralston VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Bellevue East VS Bellevue West

@ Bloomfield: CWC VS Bloomfield

@ Broken Bow: Valentine VS Broken Bow

@ Centura: Gibbon VS Centura

@ Columbus Lakeview: Schuyler VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Creighton: Elkhorn Valley VS Creighton

@ Crofton: Hartington-Newcastle VS Crofton

@ Deshler: Harvard VS Deshler

@ Douglas County West: Arlington VS Douglas County West

@ Elm Creek: Pleasanton VS Elm Creek

@ Fairbury: York VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Pawnee City VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Gering: Chadron VS Gering

@ Grand Island: Columbus VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: O’Neill VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Wayne VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Aquinas Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hi-Line: Loomis VS Hi-Line

@ Johnson-Brock: Friend VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kenesaw: Franklin VS Kenesaw

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln East VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Kearney VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Norfolk Catholic VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Malcolm: Wilber-Clatonia VS Malcolm

@ Millard North: Millard South VS Millard North

@ Minden: Holdrege VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Southeast, WY VS Mitchell

@ Mound City, MO: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Mound City, MO

@ Mullen: Gordon-Rushville VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Weeping Water VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norris: Bennington VS Norris

@ North Platte: McCook VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest

@ Ord: Boone Central VS Ord

@ Overton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Overton

@ Palmyra: Yutan VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Plainview: Wynot VS Plainview

@ Randolph: Stanton VS Randolph

@ Sandy Creek: Blue Hill VS Sandy Creek

@ Sidney: Gothenburg VS Sidney

@ Sterling: Southern VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Santee VS Stuart

@ Summerland: Osmond VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Silver Lake VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Superior

@ Tekamah-Herman: Howells-Dodge VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Tri County: Fillmore Central VS Tri County

@ Wakefield: Tri County Northeast VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Ponca VS Walthill

@ Wausa: Winside VS Wausa

@ West Holt: Elgin Public/Pope John VS West Holt

@ Wood River: Central City VS Wood River

Lawrence-Nelson VS Parkview Christian

