HS Basketball Scores - Thursday, Jan. 20

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 61, Gibbon 22

Beatrice 54, Hastings 49

Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 35

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 34

Cambridge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 24

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Twin River 29

College View Academy 50, Nebraska Lutheran 36

Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central 31

Crete 42, Nebraska City 22

Cross County 52, Giltner 12

Dorchester 45, Shelby/Rising City 37

Elkhorn 37, Blair 34

Falls City 45, Conestoga 41

Freeman 30, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 42

Gretna 51, Elkhorn South 22

Heartland 24, High Plains Community 16

Homer 75, Walthill 29

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37, Johnson County Central 31

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 17

Kearney Catholic 34, Aurora 29

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39, Battle Creek 36

Lincoln Christian 57, Omaha Concordia 26

Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Raymond Central 41

Marty Indian, S.D. 68, Santee 41

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Bertrand 16

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 29

Medicine Valley 57, Hi-Line 31

Millard North 68, Omaha Burke 32

North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 38

North Central 48, Ainsworth 37

Omaha Christian Academy 44, Boys Town 20

Omaha Westside 60, Omaha Marian 51

Plainview 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 43

Ralston 38, Plattsmouth 34

Sandhills Valley 46, Maxwell 33

Shelton 67, Wood River 47

Southern Valley 53, Arapahoe 36

St. Mary’s 53, Winside 22

Sutton 41, Fairbury 40

Valentine 45, Stuart 39

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Paxton 29

Waverly 47, Wahoo 45, OT

Weeping Water 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18

West Holt 41, Boyd County 26

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Burwell 24

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Crawford 42, Hemingford 39

River Cities Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Omaha Duchesne Academy 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, South Sioux City 24

SPVA Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 70, Hershey 45

Seventh Place

Kimball 40, Sutherland 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Diller-Odell vs. Lawrence-Nelson, ppd. to Feb 10th.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 67, Gibbon 47

Beatrice 47, Hastings 31

Blair 41, Elkhorn 32

Boone Central 69, Columbus Scotus 41

Clarkson/Leigh 67, Twin River 19

Conestoga 58, Falls City 26

Crete 42, Nebraska City 22

Freeman 55, Wilber-Clatonia 18

Fremont 38, Lincoln Southeast 37

Hyannis 60, Sandhills/Thedford 53

Kearney Catholic 53, Aurora 40

Lexington 45, Cozad 37

Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Archbishop Bergan 48

Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln Southwest 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Bertrand 47

Medicine Valley 72, Hi-Line 50

Millard North 94, Omaha Burke 72

Omaha Concordia 53, Lincoln Christian 43

Paxton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Santee 64, Marty Indian, S.D. 56

Southern Valley 51, Arapahoe 46

St. Mary’s 66, Winside 28

Stuart 52, Valentine 31

Wahoo 84, Waverly 63

Weeping Water 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33

Minuteman Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bayard 50, Leyton 43

Potter-Dix 67, Garden County 41

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hemingford 52, Edgemont, S.D. 20

