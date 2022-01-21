HS Basketball Scores - Thursday, Jan. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 61, Gibbon 22
Beatrice 54, Hastings 49
Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 35
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 43, Exeter/Milligan 34
Cambridge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 24
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Twin River 29
College View Academy 50, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Columbus Scotus 48, Boone Central 31
Crete 42, Nebraska City 22
Cross County 52, Giltner 12
Dorchester 45, Shelby/Rising City 37
Elkhorn 37, Blair 34
Falls City 45, Conestoga 41
Freeman 30, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 42
Gretna 51, Elkhorn South 22
Heartland 24, High Plains Community 16
Homer 75, Walthill 29
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37, Johnson County Central 31
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 17
Kearney Catholic 34, Aurora 29
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39, Battle Creek 36
Lincoln Christian 57, Omaha Concordia 26
Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 25
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Raymond Central 41
Marty Indian, S.D. 68, Santee 41
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Bertrand 16
McCool Junction 50, Osceola 29
Medicine Valley 57, Hi-Line 31
Millard North 68, Omaha Burke 32
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 38
North Central 48, Ainsworth 37
Omaha Christian Academy 44, Boys Town 20
Omaha Westside 60, Omaha Marian 51
Plainview 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 43
Ralston 38, Plattsmouth 34
Sandhills Valley 46, Maxwell 33
Shelton 67, Wood River 47
Southern Valley 53, Arapahoe 36
St. Mary’s 53, Winside 22
Sutton 41, Fairbury 40
Valentine 45, Stuart 39
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Paxton 29
Waverly 47, Wahoo 45, OT
Weeping Water 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18
West Holt 41, Boyd County 26
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Burwell 24
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Crawford 42, Hemingford 39
River Cities Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Omaha Duchesne Academy 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, South Sioux City 24
SPVA Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 70, Hershey 45
Seventh Place
Kimball 40, Sutherland 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Diller-Odell vs. Lawrence-Nelson, ppd. to Feb 10th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 67, Gibbon 47
Beatrice 47, Hastings 31
Blair 41, Elkhorn 32
Boone Central 69, Columbus Scotus 41
Clarkson/Leigh 67, Twin River 19
Conestoga 58, Falls City 26
Freeman 55, Wilber-Clatonia 18
Fremont 38, Lincoln Southeast 37
Hyannis 60, Sandhills/Thedford 53
Kearney Catholic 53, Aurora 40
Lexington 45, Cozad 37
Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Archbishop Bergan 48
Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln Southwest 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Bertrand 47
Medicine Valley 72, Hi-Line 50
Millard North 94, Omaha Burke 72
Omaha Concordia 53, Lincoln Christian 43
Paxton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Santee 64, Marty Indian, S.D. 56
Southern Valley 51, Arapahoe 46
St. Mary’s 66, Winside 28
Stuart 52, Valentine 31
Wahoo 84, Waverly 63
Weeping Water 55, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 33
Minuteman Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bayard 50, Leyton 43
Potter-Dix 67, Garden County 41
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hemingford 52, Edgemont, S.D. 20
