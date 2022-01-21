Advertisement

Lincoln comes to Seward

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard Museum is already gearing up for the 4th of July, and it’s going to be a presidential affair.

We talked with Jerry Meyer at the Museum about the festivities. “Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia will be coming to Seward July 2nd through the 4th.” These are actors that are quite realistic. “We’ve had Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt, General Patton, Pershing, we’ve had a lot of great actors come here to Seward. I would rate these two couples very high on the scale.”

“Abraham Lincoln” will be doing a number of leadership seminars at the museum over that weekend. “Mrs. Grant will be doing a fashion show from the 1860′s,” Meyer said. “There’s lots of activities. There will be many presentations where they are in character and out of character. The actors are very schooled in their subject matter.”

Meyer says you don’t have to register for this event. It’s just first-come, first-serve, and something to just keep on your radar screen over the next few months. “There is also going to be a presidential reception at the museum,” Meyer said. “You will be announced, go down a reception line, and meet the president and the general. This is not something you get to do everyday.”

If you want to know more information, feel free to give the museum a call.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman is pursuing NIL deals and he wants to give back to the foster...
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman pursuing NIL deals for foster care system
LPD File Photo
LPD searching for stolen car from apartment building in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

It would take a lot of time to explain what it took to make the interior of the St. Peter and...
Rural church renovations
Next Chapter is a free program presented by Nebraska Extension and UNL Admissions to offer...
Next Chapter Nebraska
We take a closer look at the interior renovations made at a church in Butler county.
Rural church renovation
We get an early preview of a big event happening at the Nebraska National Guard Museum this...
Lincoln comes to Seward