Lincoln comes to Seward

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard Museum is already gearing up for the 4th of July, and it’s going to be a presidential affair.

We talked with Jerry Meyer at the Museum about the festivities. “Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia will be coming to Seward July 2nd through the 4th.” These are actors that are quite realistic. “We’ve had Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt, General Patton, Pershing, we’ve had a lot of great actors come here to Seward. I would rate these two couples very high on the scale.”

“Abraham Lincoln” will be doing a number of leadership seminars at the museum over that weekend. “Mrs. Grant will be doing a fashion show from the 1860′s,” Meyer said. “There’s lots of activities. There will be many presentations where they are in character and out of character. The actors are very schooled in their subject matter.”

Meyer says you don’t have to register for this event. It’s just first-come, first-serve, and something to just keep on your radar screen over the next few months. “There is also going to be a presidential reception at the museum,” Meyer said. “You will be announced, go down a reception line, and meet the president and the general. This is not something you get to do everyday.”

If you want to know more information, feel free to give the museum a call.

