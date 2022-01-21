Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal

The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska inched closer Thursday to joining other states in a call for a special convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The measure won second-round approval in the Legislature despite objections from some lawmakers that it could lead to unintended consequences. One final vote is required.

Sen. Steve Halloran, of Hastings, proposed the measure to try to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit federal power and impose term limits on federal officials. Calling a convention would require approval from two-thirds of U.S. states. So far, 15 have done so.

Lawmakers reached a compromise on Thursday with an amendment that would let the call expire in February 2027. The measure advanced, 32-8.

