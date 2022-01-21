New Lincoln non-profit is giving second chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Lincoln nonprofit is determined to lend a helping hand to those trying to turn their lives around by offering a first of its kind apprenticeship program in Nebraska.

Jason’s Heart was recently certified by the Department of Labor to offer apprenticeships in information technology and media.

With more than 25 years of experience in tech, the non-profits namesake and executive director, Jason Levine, said he wants to pass along his knowledge to help others.

“Throughout my life I’ve been blessed in my career with having someone who was able to guide me or teach them what they knew so I could get to the next level,” Levine said. “Not everyone has that opportunity throughout their life.”

The program will be available to veterans seeking to re-enter the workforce, people released from incarceration, people who have successfully completed rehabilitation programs, and people who earn low to moderate income.

“It’s very hard to transition over to where you can be and we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to be able to get to that step,” Levine said.

But, the program isn’t for everyone. Multiple interviews and written essays will be required to prove each person has a passion to be there.

Board president Tom Nielsen said the year-long program will be 100% paid with the hope sponsors will employ apprentices.

“What our goal is, is to take everything that we know about IT and media and really pass that on and have a system in which these individuals can come and get free training, apprenticeship programs and be fully paid,” Nielsen said.

Program director Matt Fuller said Jason’s Heart also offers free one-hour classes, ranging from career skills to making a Tik-Tok.

“There is a great group of individuals out there who are great folks they just need a little help or a second chance or someone to offer them a solution, and Jason’s Heart is that solution; one of the solutions,” Fuller said.

Nielsen said applications for the apprenticeship program will open in April, and decisions will be made by May. The program will start in June and run for one year.

