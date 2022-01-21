Not as cold Friday, but breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will be moving across Nebraska on Friday bringing warmer temperatures, clouds and a small chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Even though it will be warmer on Friday, a brisk south wind will make it feel much colder. The weekend looks dry and it will be milder.

Increasing clouds and not as cold; however, a south wind will make it feel like it is below zero through mid morning in the Lincoln area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 30s with that south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be warmer today but a south breeze will make it feel colder. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies this evening with a very small chance for a few flurries. Mostly cloudy and not as cold Friday night with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Not as cold tonight. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday, warmer and not as breezy. Highs in the lower 40s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected on Sunday afternoon with the high getting close to 50 degrees. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Mild start to the work week, but colder temperatures return on Tuesday.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.