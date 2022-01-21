Advertisement

Not as cold Friday, but breezy

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will be moving across Nebraska on Friday bringing warmer temperatures, clouds and a small chance for a few snow showers or flurries. Even though it will be warmer on Friday, a brisk south wind will make it feel much colder. The weekend looks dry and it will be milder.

Increasing clouds and not as cold; however, a south wind will make it feel like it is below zero through mid morning in the Lincoln area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 30s with that south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be warmer today but a south breeze will make it feel colder.
It will be warmer today but a south breeze will make it feel colder.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies this evening with a very small chance for a few flurries. Mostly cloudy and not as cold Friday night with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

Not as cold tonight.
Not as cold tonight.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday, warmer and not as breezy. Highs in the lower 40s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Saturday.
Warmer temperatures on Saturday.(1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected on Sunday afternoon with the high getting close to 50 degrees. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures on Sunday.
Mild temperatures on Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Mild start to the work week, but colder temperatures return on Tuesday.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days.
Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman is pursuing NIL deals and he wants to give back to the foster...
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman pursuing NIL deals for foster care system
BNSF railroad looking to block 17,000 workers from striking

Latest News

Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Temperatures should be a bit warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 30s to low 40s...
Friday Forecast: Seasonal finish to the work week; warmer weather for the weekend
Milder, but Still Cold & Breezy Friday
Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures continue on Thursday.
Sunny and cold Thursday