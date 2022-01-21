NSAA: Gretna must vacate Class A football title
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big news from the NSAA on Thursday. Gretna High School will have to vacate their Class A State Football Championship.
In a meeting on Thursday the NSAA Executive Committee voted 8-0 to uphold Executive Director Jay Bellar’s ruling that the Dragons used an ineligible player last season.
Gretna beat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the November title game.
The NSAA ruled the school must return the championship trophy, but the players will be allowed to keep their medals. There will be no Class A Champion listed for 2021.
