NSAA: Gretna must vacate Class A football title

In a meeting on Thursday the NSAA Executive Committee voted 8-0 to uphold Executive Director Jay Bellar’s ruling that the Dragons used an ineligible player last season.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big news from the NSAA on Thursday. Gretna High School will have to vacate their Class A State Football Championship.

In a meeting on Thursday the NSAA Executive Committee voted 8-0 to uphold Executive Director Jay Bellar’s ruling that the Dragons used an ineligible player last season.

Gretna beat Omaha Westside 7-3 in the November title game.

The NSAA ruled the school must return the championship trophy, but the players will be allowed to keep their medals. There will be no Class A Champion listed for 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

