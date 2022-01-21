Advertisement

Pete Ricketts and Dave Heineman endorse Mike Flood for Congress

Friday, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former...
Friday, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Dave Heineman announced their endorsements of Republican State Senator Mike Flood to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Friday, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Dave Heineman announced their endorsements of Republican State Senator Mike Flood to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Mike Flood is a strong conservative who will fight for Nebraska’s interests and push back against the Far Left in Washington,” said Governor Ricketts. “We can’t take risks with the 1st District’s representation. Mike is the clear choice to help Republicans retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Republicans need to come together to back the strongest candidate, and that’s Mike.”

“Mike Flood and I worked together to pass the two largest tax relief packages in the history of the state at that time,” said Governor Heineman. “He authored the most sweeping pro-life legislation in America to protect the unborn and I signed it into law. Mike Flood is an outstanding leader and a skilled legislator. He is a fiscal conservative, a man of action, and a person of integrity. I am proud to support, endorse, and vote for Mike Flood for Congress.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside both Governor Ricketts and Governor Heineman to move our state forward,” said Flood. “I’m honored to have their endorsements. Our campaign is picking up more momentum every day. With the help of Republicans across the 1st Congressional District, we will win in May, we will win in November, and we will help save America.”

Flood will take on incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a nine-term congressman who’s been indicted on three federal charges tied to illegal campaign donations made in 2016.

“Today’s announcement is particularly disappointing because I have counted these people as friends and you hope you can rely on your friends to stand by you when you face adversity like a false and unjust accusation. However, I’ve been very happy to receive endorsements for my re-election from business, community and political leaders across the First District. The voters will pass their own judgement on the character of the candidates in this race and I will spend this year talking with them about the accomplishments, leadership and conservative values that make me the best person to earn their vote and represent them in Congress.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman is pursuing NIL deals and he wants to give back to the foster...
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman pursuing NIL deals for foster care system
LPD File Photo
LPD searching for stolen car from apartment building in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Proposal would officially make Nebraska Legislature partisan
The Nebraska State Capitol Building
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding.
Gov. Ricketts grilled by member of House subcommittee on COVID-19 response