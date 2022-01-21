Pete Ricketts and Dave Heineman endorse Mike Flood for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Friday, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Dave Heineman announced their endorsements of Republican State Senator Mike Flood to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Mike Flood is a strong conservative who will fight for Nebraska’s interests and push back against the Far Left in Washington,” said Governor Ricketts. “We can’t take risks with the 1st District’s representation. Mike is the clear choice to help Republicans retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Republicans need to come together to back the strongest candidate, and that’s Mike.”

“Mike Flood and I worked together to pass the two largest tax relief packages in the history of the state at that time,” said Governor Heineman. “He authored the most sweeping pro-life legislation in America to protect the unborn and I signed it into law. Mike Flood is an outstanding leader and a skilled legislator. He is a fiscal conservative, a man of action, and a person of integrity. I am proud to support, endorse, and vote for Mike Flood for Congress.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside both Governor Ricketts and Governor Heineman to move our state forward,” said Flood. “I’m honored to have their endorsements. Our campaign is picking up more momentum every day. With the help of Republicans across the 1st Congressional District, we will win in May, we will win in November, and we will help save America.”

Flood will take on incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a nine-term congressman who’s been indicted on three federal charges tied to illegal campaign donations made in 2016.

“Today’s announcement is particularly disappointing because I have counted these people as friends and you hope you can rely on your friends to stand by you when you face adversity like a false and unjust accusation. However, I’ve been very happy to receive endorsements for my re-election from business, community and political leaders across the First District. The voters will pass their own judgement on the character of the candidates in this race and I will spend this year talking with them about the accomplishments, leadership and conservative values that make me the best person to earn their vote and represent them in Congress.”

