Advertisement

Proposal would officially make Nebraska Legislature partisan

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A lawmaker proposed a measure Thursday that would end Nebraska’s status as the only state with an officially nonpartisan Legislature.

The measure by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, would strike Nebraska’s constitutional requirement that state legislative candidates appear on ballots with no party affiliation.

Voters would have to approve the constitutional amendment in 2022 if lawmakers vote to place it on the ballot, but it faces an uphill battle in the Legislature.

Many conservatives favor the idea, saying it would promote transparency and help Republicans push through major tax cuts and gun-rights measures that have stalled, despite being widely popular in GOP-friendly Nebraska. Progressives and some moderate lawmakers say Nebraska’s de-centralized Legislature allows lawmakers to think for themselves and protects people whose beliefs are in the minority.

Slama, a Republican, said it’s time to end “the idolatrous practice practice of celebrating Nebraska’s nonpartisan unicameral simply because it’s unique.”

Although the Legislature is officially nonpartisan, Nebraska lawmakers’ political leanings are widely known and many of their votes fall close to party lines. Republicans hold 32 of the Legislature’s 49 seats, one vote short of what’s needed to overcome a filibuster.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First flu deaths of season reported in Nebraska
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman is pursuing NIL deals and he wants to give back to the foster...
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman pursuing NIL deals for foster care system
BNSF railroad looking to block 17,000 workers from striking

Latest News

The Nebraska State Capitol Building
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appears before a Congressional committee on COVID-19 funding.
Gov. Ricketts grilled by member of House subcommittee on COVID-19 response
NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot a 14 year old.
‘Constitutional carry’ in Nebraska? Unicam committee hears gun permit arguments