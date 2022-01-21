Advertisement

Rural church renovations

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It would take a lot of time to explain what it took to make the interior of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic church in Abie look so good. The short answer is: vision and hard work.

“We started the renovation six or seven years ago, and it took two and a half years of having no mass here,” Father Ron Homes said.

The church was stripped down, and everything has now been redone.

“The walls you are looking at have been furred out, and it’s a fresh wall,” Homes said. “The ceilings were all stripped and totally redone. The looks of the whole ceiling is nothing like it was before, and pretty much throughout the whole thing, as time went on, we would think of something new to try.”

As the work progressed, details were always important. Equally important was keeping some of the church history.

“The altars were the original altars, they were just white,” Homes said. “We sanded them down, and then they put the color behind it, and then our artist came in and filled it out. The communion rail is nothing like the original which was gone. It was built from scratch to be able to match the altars. Because we had one artist in charge of the whole thing, she was able to bring all of the colors together.”

You’ll even find a little small town ingenuity in the sanctuary.

“It wasn’t just me, but all of us wanted pillars in here,” Homes said. “The pillars in the church are just big PVC pipes. The artist just gave it that very good job of making it look like marble. So, we have pillars in the back and in the front, and every one has been painted to look like it’s real marble.”

This investment is important to the congregation.

“When someone can come into a church, and recognize the beauty, there is a natural lifting up of the spirit,” Homes said. “Our hearts desire beauty, whether it be music, art or whatever. So, we just wanted to make the church as beautiful as we could.”

Judging by the looks of the church, that goal has definitely been achieved.

