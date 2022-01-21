Advertisement

Saturday Forecast: A warmer start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some areas of light snow and flurries will be possible as we head through Friday evening across parts of eastern Nebraska. Any snow accumulations would remain very light with perhaps a trace to 0.5″ at most possible. In Lincoln, measurable snow isn’t likely and the forecast for tonight just includes some flurries as we head into Friday evening. Clouds should then clear out overnight tonight with mostly sunny skies as we start Saturday. A quick moving clipper system will glance the area into Saturday afternoon and evening, but likely just bringing an increase of cloud cover to the area with any snow remaining to our north and east.

Skies will clear out towards sunrise on Saturday with mostly clear skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon and evening.(KOLN)

Temperatures should be warmer as we head into the upcoming weekend with both our morning lows and afternoon highs climbing back above average. Look for lows tonight and into Saturday morning to fall into the mid and upper teens to low 20s across the area.

Look for lows in the mid teens to low 20s on Saturday.(KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures on Saturday should reach the 40s to near 50°. The coolest readings will be contained to the eastern parts of the state where temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Southwest winds are expected to be a bit blustery at times, with sustained winds at 8 to 18 MPH with some gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

Look for highs to reach into the mid and upper 40s for most of the state on Saturday.(KOLN)

Low temperatures will only dip into the mid 20s as we head into Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds could again be a bit blustery overnight and into Sunday morning with westerly winds possibly gusting up to around 30 MPH.

Low temperatures will dip into the mid 20s for most on Sunday morning.(KOLN)

Temperatures will take another jump on Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 50s for much of central and western Nebraska. Again, the coolest readings will be held in check to eastern parts of the state as another reinforcing shot of arctic air will glance the area.

Temperatures will jump into the 50s for most of central and western Nebraska on Sunday.(KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps mild temperatures around to start the week before another shot of cold air arrives for Tuesday. It won’t last long though with temperatures quickly rebounding to the mid 30s on Wednesday and the mid 40s by next Thursday. Mainly dry weather is expected over the next week.

Milder weather is expected into this weekend with up and down temperatures next week.(KOLN)

