Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming...
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

