Advertisement

Church victims push to expand lawsuit window in Nebraska

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Victims of sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests are urging Nebraska lawmakers to pass a law that would let people who were abused decades ago file lawsuits against the church or other organizations that were negligent.

The proposal comes on the heels of a Nebraska attorney general report that identified 258 victims who made credible abuse allegations against church officials, dating back decades.

None of those cases are expected to result in prosecutions or legal judgments because the statutes of limitation have expired. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee are now reviewing a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for lawsuits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
A local business came to the rescue after neighborhood squirrels ate a customers order.
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
Bryan Health: Do not go to ER for a COVID test

Latest News

Chief justice: Technology helped courts adapt to pandemic
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill
LPD arrests 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a handgun in downtown Lincoln
A local business came to the rescue after neighborhood squirrels ate a customers order.
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue