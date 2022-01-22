Advertisement

LPD arrests 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a handgun in downtown Lincoln

(KPTV)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a firearm in downtown Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, an officer noticed a vehicle with plates that didn’t match near 7th and P Streets at around 11:30 p.m. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, 38-year-old Jason Pratt, and found sufficient reason to search it.

Inside the vehicle, officers found medication, suspected cocaine and a handgun.

Pratt was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating the Controlled Substance Act.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
Bryan Health: Do not go to ER for a COVID test
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
The funeral for Irvin Brown will be held Monday and the public is invited.
Public invited to funeral of veteran with no family

Latest News

A local business came to the rescue after neighborhood squirrels ate a customers order.
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies
Park Middle School Spanish teachers grades tests on his extra plan day on Friday.
Lincoln Public Schools use day off for much needed plan time
Impact of closing schools on Fridays
Impact of closing schools on Fridays