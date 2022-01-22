LPD arrests 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a handgun in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a firearm in downtown Lincoln on Friday.

According to LPD, an officer noticed a vehicle with plates that didn’t match near 7th and P Streets at around 11:30 p.m. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, 38-year-old Jason Pratt, and found sufficient reason to search it.

Inside the vehicle, officers found medication, suspected cocaine and a handgun.

Pratt was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating the Controlled Substance Act.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.