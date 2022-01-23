Four arrested following incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Lincoln Police Department, have arrested four people following a foot pursuit in Lincoln Saturday evening.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a trooper observed the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat throw a lit cigarette out the window while traveling southbound on Interstate 180 into downtown Lincoln. A trooper then attempted a traffic stop near 9th and O streets, but the vehicle fled.

Out of concern for public safety, the trooper did not pursue. A Lincoln Police Officer noticed the fleeing vehicle and attempted another traffic stop, but the vehicle fled into a residential neighborhood. Approximately two minutes later, the vehicle crashed near 6th and Sumner and all four occupants fled on foot.

A short time later, all four occupants were located and taken into custody without further incident. Troopers discovered promethazine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm, which had been thrown from the vehicle as it fled.

All four occupants, Nyagoa Mading, 24, of Lincoln, Gatdet Yiel, 33, of Lincoln, Buay Chuol, 23, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Diew Deng, 24, of West Des Moines, Iowa were arrested for obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All four were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

