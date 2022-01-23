Advertisement

HS Basketball scores - Sat. Jan. 22

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 22.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Arcadia-Loup City 62, Ord 44

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Stanton 53

Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30

Boys Town 66, North Bend Central 61

Centennial 60, Centura 54

Columbus 61, Hastings 50

Cozad 79, Holdrege 55

Elkhorn 68, Crete 35

Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 29

Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42

Gordon/Rushville 38, Chadron 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Adams Central 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Guardian Angels 38

Howells/Dodge 62, Pender 31

Johnson County Central 60, Falls City 43

Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58

Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32

Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48

Malcolm 41, Mead 38

Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37

North Platte 56, York 38

Ogallala 67, Ainsworth 43

Omaha Central 71, Bellevue East 33

Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35

Omaha North 66, Papillion-LaVista 48

Omaha South 73, Omaha Benson 61

Papillion-LaVista South 54, Gretna 51

Pierce 35, Battle Creek 28

Platteview 58, Harlan, Iowa 48

Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30

Scottsbluff 84, Gering 67

Yuma, Colo. 77, Sidney 49

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Exeter/Milligan 54, East Butler 39

High Plains Community 48, Meridian 37

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32

Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39

Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 22

Goldenrod Tournament

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 53

Third Place

Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29

Minuteman Conference Tournament

Championship

Potter-Dix 34, Bayard 32

MNAC Conference Tournament

Play-in

Twin Loup 65, Brady 38

NCC Conference Tournament

Play-in

Raymond Central 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51

Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Championship

Hemingford 57, Morrill 52

River Cities Conference Tournament

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Omaha Roncalli 43

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37

Cambridge 50, Alma 29

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32

West Division

Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 44

Wallace 72, Wauneta-Palisade 41

SPVA Conference Tournament

Championship

North Platte St. Patrick’s 73, Bridgeport 41

Third Place

Chase County 58, Perkins County 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 57, Ogallala 34

Amherst 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Auburn 51, Omaha Mercy 40

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Stanton 33

Battle Creek 44, Pierce 34

Bellevue West 56, Millard West 50

Blair 45, Crete 43

Centura 42, Centennial 35

Columbus 48, Hastings 23

Cozad 79, Holdrege 55

Elkhorn Valley 63, Boyd County 32

Falls City 30, Johnson County Central 24

Franklin 37, Elm Creek 30

Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Adams Central 41

Guardian Angels 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27

Kearney Catholic 53, Aquinas 23

Kimball 41, Perkins County 32

Lincoln High 49, Lincoln East 35

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 45

Lincoln Pius X 57, Norfolk 37

Lincoln Southwest 61, Kearney 42

Malcolm 52, Mead 30

Millard South 67, Elkhorn South 35

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Weeping Water 35

Norfolk Catholic 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Benson 56, Omaha South 30

Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 38

Ord 65, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Papillion-LaVista 85, Omaha North 32

Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 35

Pender 53, Howells/Dodge 35

Pleasanton 45, Kenesaw 32

Red Cloud 38, Friend 34

Scottsbluff 70, Gering 44

Sidney 59, Yuma, Colo. 18

Thayer Central 49, Sandy Creek 27

York 41, North Platte 32

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 30

East Butler 58, Hampton 40

Exeter/Milligan 38, Shelby/Rising City 26

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship

Humphrey St. Francis 47, Nebraska Christian 44

Minuteman Conference Tournament

Third Place

Leyton 49, Garden County 31

MNAC Conference Tournament

Play-in

Hyannis 51, Brady 33

Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 30

NCC Conference Tournament

Play-in

Arlington 36, Fort Calhoun 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Conestoga 34

River Cities Conference Tournament

Championship

Bridgeport 77, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Third Place

Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, South Sioux City 36

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Cambridge 33, Bertrand 25

Southern Valley 54, Medicine Valley 29

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 40

West Division

Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 35

Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Wallace 54, Maxwell 37

SPVA Conference Tournament

Third Place

Chase County 58, Hershey 43

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
A local business came to the rescue after neighborhood squirrels ate a customers order.
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue
LPD arrests 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a handgun in downtown Lincoln
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

Latest News

Omar Brown transfers to Nebraska
Omar Brown transfers to Nebraska
Omar Brown transfers to Nebraska.
Omar Brown Transfers to Nebraska
High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 22.
Saturday High school basketball Highlights
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Game vs. Wisconsin rescheduled to Jan. 27