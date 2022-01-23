HS Basketball scores - Sat. Jan. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday, January 22.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Arcadia-Loup City 62, Ord 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Stanton 53
Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30
Boys Town 66, North Bend Central 61
Centennial 60, Centura 54
Columbus 61, Hastings 50
Cozad 79, Holdrege 55
Elkhorn 68, Crete 35
Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 29
Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42
Gordon/Rushville 38, Chadron 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Adams Central 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Guardian Angels 38
Howells/Dodge 62, Pender 31
Johnson County Central 60, Falls City 43
Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58
Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32
Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48
Malcolm 41, Mead 38
Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37
North Platte 56, York 38
Ogallala 67, Ainsworth 43
Omaha Central 71, Bellevue East 33
Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35
Omaha North 66, Papillion-LaVista 48
Omaha South 73, Omaha Benson 61
Papillion-LaVista South 54, Gretna 51
Pierce 35, Battle Creek 28
Platteview 58, Harlan, Iowa 48
Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30
Scottsbluff 84, Gering 67
Yuma, Colo. 77, Sidney 49
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Exeter/Milligan 54, East Butler 39
High Plains Community 48, Meridian 37
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39
Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 22
Goldenrod Tournament
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 53
Third Place
Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29
Minuteman Conference Tournament
Championship
Potter-Dix 34, Bayard 32
MNAC Conference Tournament
Play-in
Twin Loup 65, Brady 38
NCC Conference Tournament
Play-in
Raymond Central 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51
Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Hemingford 57, Morrill 52
River Cities Conference Tournament
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Omaha Roncalli 43
RPAC Conference Tournament
East Division
Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37
Cambridge 50, Alma 29
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32
West Division
Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 44
Wallace 72, Wauneta-Palisade 41
SPVA Conference Tournament
Championship
North Platte St. Patrick’s 73, Bridgeport 41
Third Place
Chase County 58, Perkins County 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 57, Ogallala 34
Amherst 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Auburn 51, Omaha Mercy 40
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Stanton 33
Battle Creek 44, Pierce 34
Bellevue West 56, Millard West 50
Blair 45, Crete 43
Centura 42, Centennial 35
Columbus 48, Hastings 23
Cozad 79, Holdrege 55
Elkhorn Valley 63, Boyd County 32
Falls City 30, Johnson County Central 24
Franklin 37, Elm Creek 30
Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Adams Central 41
Guardian Angels 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27
Kearney Catholic 53, Aquinas 23
Kimball 41, Perkins County 32
Lincoln High 49, Lincoln East 35
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 45
Lincoln Pius X 57, Norfolk 37
Lincoln Southwest 61, Kearney 42
Malcolm 52, Mead 30
Millard South 67, Elkhorn South 35
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Weeping Water 35
Norfolk Catholic 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Omaha Benson 56, Omaha South 30
Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 38
Ord 65, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Papillion-LaVista 85, Omaha North 32
Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 35
Pender 53, Howells/Dodge 35
Pleasanton 45, Kenesaw 32
Red Cloud 38, Friend 34
Scottsbluff 70, Gering 44
Sidney 59, Yuma, Colo. 18
Thayer Central 49, Sandy Creek 27
York 41, North Platte 32
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 30
East Butler 58, Hampton 40
Exeter/Milligan 38, Shelby/Rising City 26
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship
Humphrey St. Francis 47, Nebraska Christian 44
Minuteman Conference Tournament
Third Place
Leyton 49, Garden County 31
MNAC Conference Tournament
Play-in
Hyannis 51, Brady 33
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 30
NCC Conference Tournament
Play-in
Arlington 36, Fort Calhoun 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Conestoga 34
River Cities Conference Tournament
Championship
Bridgeport 77, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Third Place
Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, South Sioux City 36
RPAC Conference Tournament
East Division
Cambridge 33, Bertrand 25
Southern Valley 54, Medicine Valley 29
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 40
West Division
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 35
Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Wallace 54, Maxwell 37
SPVA Conference Tournament
Third Place
Chase County 58, Hershey 43
