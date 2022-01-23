Advertisement

Husker volleyball unveils ice cream flavor to give back

Husker volleyball players unveiled a limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery. All...
Husker volleyball players unveiled a limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery. All proceeds went to Lincoln non-profit, The Hope Venture.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday, the Husker volleyball team unveiled their limited edition ice cream flavor at 402 Creamery.

The partnership helped raise money for The Hope Venture, a non-profit based in Lincoln.

Husker volleyball senior Nicklin Hames said Saturday’s event at 402 Creamery was truly a team effort, and a way to give back to those who have supported the team.

“The local businesses gives us so much and they’ve supported us before even NIL, and so to give back to them and bring awareness to their businesses or bring awareness to the non-profits it’s really special,” Hames said.

Hames, Kayla Caffey, Lexi Rodriguez, Annika Evans and Ally Batenhorst curated a limited edition ice cream flavor to benefit The Hope Venture.

Cynci Petersen, director of The Hope Venture, said the non-profit focuses on bringing people out of extreme poverty around the globe.

“We do education and health projects overseas from vocational training for women and empowering them, to sponsoring kids in schools, to mom kits for women that need to give birth and are needing a safe delivery,” Petersen said. “So all kinds of things to keep people healthier and escape poverty.”

402 Creamery’s owner, Tyler Mannix, said 50% of proceeds from every pint and a dollar of every scoop of the teams flavor “bump, set, scoop” will go directly to the non-profit.

The team signed autographs and took photos with hundreds of fans while they raised money for a good cause.

“I’ve actually worked with The Hope Venture before on some other stuff and I love what they’re doing,” Hames said. “We decided as a group that they would be the best non-profit to work with and then we got it all set up, they have some people out here today. We’re making some money for them which I’m really happy about and this is what it’s all about.”

As for the turnout, the girls stayed late to make sure and meet every fan.

“It’s been a lot, it’s been really good,” Mannix said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I think everybody who came out really enjoyed it, and it seems like the girls really enjoyed it too so that’s awesome.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A local business came to the rescue after neighborhood squirrels ate a customers order.
Lincoln squirrels scamper away with freshly-baked cookies; bakery comes to the rescue
Kearney police Thursday were searching for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin in connection...
Police still looking for teenagers connected to Kearney murder
LPD arrests 38-year-old man for possession of controlled substances and a handgun in downtown Lincoln

Latest News

Temperatures for central and western Nebraska will reach into the mid 50s on Sunday with cooler...
Sunday Forecast: Cooler for some, warmer for others to finish the weekend
Chief justice: Technology helped courts adapt to pandemic
Church victims push to expand lawsuit window in Nebraska
Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill