Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1000 block of S. 25th Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers were called to a potential house fire at around 5:05 a.m. LPD said a mattress had caught fire. Two 63-year-old men, who lived in the house, were assisted out by LFR.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. LPD said the fire caused around $1,000 in damages.

This incident remains under investigation.

