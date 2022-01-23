Advertisement

Mother-daughter duo helps customers plan for weddings

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dresses, shoes flowers and decorations, when someone is planning a wedding they accumulate a lot of stuff. One local mother-daughter duo is working to take those items off people’s hands, while helping others plan weddings while saving money.

Inside the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine Street is Wedding Cosign and Design. It’s more than just a wedding shopping spot, it’s a family business that is unique to the area.

“It’s endless the amount of things we have in here, “said Jenna Williamson, co-owner. “You could plan your whole wedding just coming in and looking at decorations.”

Jenna Williamson and Cindy Manley are the mother-daughter duo behind the store. Their family had two weddings just a year apart, so Manley’s house was filled with décor and wedding items.

“We just thought gosh, there needs to be a place where people can bring this stuff, and not have to try and sell it yourself,” said Cindy Manley, mother and co-owner.

“We researched for consignment shops in the Lincoln area or really Nebraska, so we decided to open up the store of our own,” said Williamson.

They opened in August of 2017 and moved to a bigger building because of demand.

“In the middle of the pandemic we decided to move to a bigger location,” said Williamson. “We needed the space, we doubled our square footage. We were running out of room.”

Since weddings can get expensive, the family enjoys helping engaged couples plan a wedding on a budget, plus getting stuff off people’s hand who are recently married.

“People are very appreciative of the fact that we are here,” said Manley.

“It’s been really fun,” said Williamson. “We get along great. We’re always thinking the same thing, on the same page. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”

